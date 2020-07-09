1  of  2
Breaking News
Coronavirus in Ohio timeline: Tracking COVID-19 and the state’s response
Five guidelines for reopening Ohio schools during coronavirus pandemic
Watch Now
FOX 8 News at 4,5,6 and 7

Euclid police officer recovers from coronavirus, has message for others

I-Team

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Contact the I-Team

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW)– Euclid Police Officer Chris Frato knew the dangers of the job when he joined the force four years ago. 

He knew there was a possibility of getting shot or injured. He also knew there was a chance of being exposed to illegal drugs.

“I guess I have to add COVID-19 to the list,” Frato told the Fox 8 I-Team. “About two weeks ago, I started having symptoms of a headache and running a little fever.”

Frato was one of three Euclid officers who tested positive for coronavirus. Frato and one other officer returned to work.

DeWine encourages Ohioans to get tested as state sees spike in coronavirus cases

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer said the third officer is still home, but expected to make a full recovery. 

Frato said he never thought he would get COVID-19.

“These are three young, fit officers,” Meyer said. “So I want everybody to know that anyone is susceptible to getting this virus.”

Euclid, like other local police departments, has implemented several safety measures, including holding roll call outside. 

Frato said he feels good, but still has not regained his taste or smell. He is told that may take a few months. He advises people to social distance, wear masks, and wash hands frequently.

He added that if you do test positive, don’t panic. 

“I would recommend if you are able to do curbside pickup at grocery stores, to do it. And try and limit yourself and family members from getting it,” Frato said. “If you do get it have a positive mindset throughout it. FaceTime with friends and family. That kind of stuff also helps.”

W3Schools

The latest stories from FOX8.com:

Share this story

Around the Buckeye State

More Ohio News
FOX 8 Cleveland Weather // Quick Links:

Trending Topics

Hot on FOX 8

More Viral

Missing

More Missing

Happening Headlines

More News