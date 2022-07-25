EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – It’s been almost five years since a Euclid police officer was seen on video punching a man numerous times following a traffic stop.

On Monday, the officer involved in that August 2017 traffic stop, Michael Amiott, was in court to face misdemeanor charges of assault and interfering with civil rights.

Amiott was charged in 2019, but due to COVID-19 his case was delayed.

A jury was selected Friday. Testimony started Monday.



“They targeted me,” Richard Hubbard III testified Monday. “They profiled me.”

Hubbard said he felt he was pulled over because of his race. He says a few moments after he was stopped, he was ordered out of the car, kicked by Amiott, tased by another officer and then punched several times by Amiott.

Special Prosecutor Dominic Vitantonio asked Hubbard if he punched the officer back, and Hubbard said no. Hubbard said he just tried to put his arms in front of him to protect his face.

Hubbard was charged after the arrest, but all of his charges were later dismissed.

During cross examination, however, Amiott’s attorney Kim Corral questioned him about the stop. She pointed out that Hubbard was driving the vehicle even though he did not have a valid driver’s license.

“The vehicle was stopped, not because you were racially profiled, because the car came back to a driver who had a suspended license,” Corral said.

Hubbard said his girlfriend owned the car and even though her license was suspended she had driving privileges.

Corral also noted that Amiott was also tased accidentally during the incident.



“Do you understand that Officer Amiott was equally victimized by the taser,” Corral asked.

The officer was fired after the incident, but an arbitrator ruled that he should be reinstated. Police said since Amiott has returned to the force he has done a good job and has not had any disciplinary issues. He is currently assigned to administrative duties.

The trial is expected to last several days.