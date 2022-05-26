EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police arrested a 34-year-old Mentor man after they say he left his two dogs in an apartment with no food and now water.

Roy C. Adams was charged with animal cruelty this week. He appeared in Euclid Municipal Court Tuesday and entered a guilty plea to a lesser charge. The judge fined him and placed him on probation.

Roy C. Adams

Euclid Police Captain Mitch Houser said the dogs were taken to the Euclid Animal Shelter and are doing much better. They will be up for adoption soon.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer told FOX 8 this just one of several sad cases they have seen lately.

“Many people adopted pets during the pandemic,” Meyer said. “Now that things are getting back to normal, we are noticing many animals that were adopted during the pandemic are now being left or abandoned by people who either don’t want them anymore or for some reason cannot keep them.”



Police said anyone who can no longer care for a pet should contact their local animal shelter or animal rescue for help.