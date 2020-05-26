Euclid police looking for witnesses in deadly hit-and-run

EUCLID – Euclid police are asking for your help in solving the deaths of two people both fatally injured on I-90 this weekend.

Police Capt. Mitch Houser says the two were killed around 4:43 a.m. Saturday on I-90 in Euclid.

The first victim has been identified as Jacob Hannahs, 26, of Strongsville. The second victim is a 24-year-old female but her identity has not yet been released.

Police say the two knew each other.

“We are not sure how he ended up walking on I-90,” Houser told Fox 8. “Either he jumped out of that vehicle and she pulled over, which would explain why she was so far up ahead, or for some reason, he was on the highway walking and she came back. At this point we just don’t know. “

He said witnesses told police that they saw the female victim near Hannahs, trying to get help.

“One of the witnesses said that he saw her standing by him trying to flag someone down,” Houser said. “Once he pulled off the road he saw she was down on the ground. The witnesses possibly saw a gray or silver minivan early 2000s off to the side, but then it speeds off. We would be interested in talking to the driver of that minivan.”

Both victims died shortly after the crash. No charges have been filed yet.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer says detectives are looking for additional witnesses.

“We would like anyone who can give us some information on where they may have been that evening so we can understand what brought this couple to Euclid and what exactly occurred that evening,” Meyer said.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to call Euclid Police at 216-731-1234 or CrimeStoppers of Cuyahoga County at 216-252-7463.