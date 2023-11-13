EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has learned Euclid police are investigating two murders that took place this weekend.

The first one took place at about 1:23 a.m. on Sunday. Officers responded to a report of an adult man who had been shot outside the Hush Cabaret & Lounge, 26159 Euclid Ave.

Officers started CPR on the victim before he was taken by Euclid paramedics to Hillcrest Hospital, where he was later pronounced deceased.

The second homicide happened at about 2 a.m. on Monday in the area of 27100 Sidney Drive.

Police received calls about multiple shots fired and when they arrived they found the victim. Officers said the man was shot several times. They started CPR and the victim was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Detectives are investigating both homicides.

Euclid police Capt. Donna Holden said anyone with information on the incidents is asked to contact the Euclid Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505.