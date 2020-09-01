Euclid police arrest suspects after 60 shots fired, pursuit

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW)– A police officer was injured and two suspects arrested following a pursuit Sunday evening.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer said the suspects are believed to have been involved in a shooting Saturday, where more than 60 shots were fired. It happened near Brush Road.

“Two people were sitting in a car nearby and a bullet actually went through a windshield as they were sitting there. Thank God they weren’t hurt,” said Euclid Captain Mitch Houser. “Not too far away another bullet went through a window of an apartment where a woman was sitting and again no injuries. There was gunfire throughout the entire area.”

The chief said officers spotted the suspect’s vehicle Sunday and tried to pull it over. The suspects fled, leading police on the chase that went into Lake County.

“At one point the vehicle is in a dead end because of a train crossing,” Houser said. “So the suspect car crashes into a cement pole then a police car.”

The officer that was in the cruiser was taken to a hospital for treatment. He is expected to be OK.

The suspects were eventually arrested in a parking lot in Euclid.

Dash camera video shows officers surrounding the vehicle. At one point, an officer jumps on the hood of the suspects’ car . The two were arrested without incident, police said.

A gun and ammunition were found in the vehicle.

The chief said the incident is under review to make sure all police policies were followed. He said all pursuits are automatically reviewed.

The chief and Houser stated Euclid has seen an increase in gun violence this summer and the department is increasing patrols.

“This is something I am getting really frustrated with and I know the public is too,” Meyer said. “I have an obligation to make sure the best I can, that the public is safe, our officers are safe, and this amount of violence, this amount of shootings, it is becoming ridiculous.”

