EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – School officials in Euclid tell the FOX 8 I-Team that this week’s football game will be canceled because their opponent is not willing to travel to the city to play the game.

Euclid was set to play Solon Friday in Euclid. Solon officials contacted Euclid saying they would play the game if the Euclid team traveled to Solon Euclid school officials say they did not want to move the game this week because it is senior night and there have been no safety issues.

Last week, Euclid school officials moved the game to Brunswick due to fights at the school and threats of violence.

Euclid officials say they are trying to find another opponent so they can still have a game Friday, but so far they have been unsuccessful.

“Our disappointment is rooted in the missed opportunity for student-athletes, band members, cheer squads, and our diverse communities to interact, reinforcing the shared values that unite us as Americans, transcending our differences. We firmly believe such interactions foster a sense of unity and understanding among all involved,” the district said in a statement. “Weekly, we share our comprehensive plans for the management of events at Euclid Community Stadium with visiting teams, as we did with Solon. We want to emphasize that Euclid Schools are committed to hosting events only when we can ensure our local community’s and visiting opponents’ safety. Therefore, we find no reason to move Friday night’s game.”

We reached out to Solon school officials to discuss the issue. The district sent a statement that reads, in part:

“After extensive conversations between Euclid and Solon administrators, Solon has determined that our football team, band/dance team, cheerleaders and fans will not travel to Euclid Friday night. This decision was not made lightly, as we take the safety and well being of our students and community very seriously. Given the events that occurred last week around Euclid High School, we believe this is the safest course of action… The SHS administration offered to host Friday’s game and provide Euclid every opportunity to honor their student athletes and band members for their senior night.”