EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police detectives say a 46-year-old man was shot several times and killed over the weekend.

According to police, several people called around 9:45 p.m. on Sunday about shots being fired near 19219 Euclid Avenue. When officers responded to the area, they found Eric Dewon Mitchell in the vestibule area of the apartment complex.

Captain Mitch Houser said the victim had been shot multiple times in his upper torso. He was transported to an area hospital where he died.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Euclid Police Detective Bureau at 216-289-8505 or Cuyahoga County Crimestoppers.