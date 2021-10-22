Eastlake caregiver charged with hitting client with disabilities with broom handle: Police

EASTLAKE, Ohio (WJW) – A manager and caregiver at an adult day program for individuals with developmental disabilities is facing a criminal charge after she was videotaped by another worker striking a client with a broom stick.

The incident took place in July at A Caring Embrace in Eastlake. The video was recorded by an employee who no longer works at the facility.

According to Willoughby Municipal Court records, Tracey Perkins, of Cleveland, is facing a felony charge of assault.

An affidavit filed with the court by Eastlake Police Detective Marc Christian states he received a video of Perkins “using the handle of a broom stick to repeatedly strike a mentally challenged client.”

The affidavit further states that Perkins admitted to striking the client with the broom stick handle “because he would not dispose of his trash.”

“Perkins is employed as a manager and caregiver for A Caring Embrace,” the detective’s affidavit states. “I sent the video to management who immediately placed Perkins on administration duties which entailed no client contact.”

The I-Team reached out to officials at A Caring Embrace to ask about the incident and Perkins’ employment status. We were told to direct all questions to the Lake County Board of Developmental Disabilities.

“Private providers are certified by the State of Ohio Department of D.D.,” said Eric J. Schaltenbrand, Director of Legal and Administrative Services for the Lake County Board of Developmental Disabilities. “The role of County Boards of D.D. is to investigate allegations of abuse or neglect involving individuals with developmental disabilities and report those results to the State of Ohio for further action. We cannot comment on any specific investigation. “

We left a voice message for Perkins’ attorney but have not yet heard back.

Perkins case was sent to the Lake County grand jury to determine if she should be indicted. She remains free on a $5,000 bond.