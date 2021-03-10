East Cleveland police excessive force investigation expands; civil rights attorney asking feds to get involved

EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The East Cleveland police chief says an internal review involving an officer caught on camera stomping on a detained suspect’s head will be expanded to determine if other officers at the scene violated policy.

“As part of our internal investigation, we are in the process of looking and attempting to determine if officers violated policy and procedure relative to failing to report,” Police Chief Scott Gardner told the Fox 8 I-Team. “It is difficult until that investigation is complete to determine what the officers observed. There is the potential for additional officers being brought up on departmental charges after the investigation is complete.”

Gardner said on April 1, 2020 East Cleveland Officer Nicholas Foti stomped on the head of Redrick Ward, 37, of Cleveland, while he was detained on the ground. The incident happened after a brief pursuit. Gardner said officers tried to pull Ward over for a traffic violation but he refused to stop.

East Cleveland city officials did not learn of the incident until last week, after a public records request was made for the case.

“I was totally astonished as soon as I saw it,” Gardner said.

East Cleveland Mayor Brando King says he was outraged by the video and promised the city will do a complete investigation.

The chief said he started the internal investigation and placed Foti on suspension. He also asked the U.S. Department of Justice to look into the matter.

Attorney David Nacht, who represents Ward, says his client was injured.

“He now has a permanent scar from what happened to him,” Nacht said. “He is also pretty traumatized. My client just left his mother’s house. He was one his way home to his wife when this happened. He just cut through East Cleveland to get home. ”

Ward was charged with traffic offenses. He entered no contest pleas in East Cleveland Municipal Court, and was ordered to pay a fine.

Nacht says he also asked the U.S. Department of Justice to look into the matter.

“Why isn’t there some kind of self-report in this case?” Nacht questioned. “Obviously the amount of force was very unusual so why didn’t the officers come forward and say this happened? It’s one thing to have training policies on excessive force, but what steps do you take to make sure the practices are similar to the policy? You can have policy but if people don’t follow that policy routinely then the culture of the department is based on the practices not what is written down on paper.”

East Cleveland Councilwoman Juanita Gowdy says she too wants a full investigation.

“People that were involved and watching should be held accountable,” Gowdy said.

The chief added that reviews of officers’ body cameras are completed following pursuits, and reported use of force incidents. He said there are also random reviews by shift supervisors.

“Officer Foti’s body camera was reviewed that night by the supervisor, however, from the angle of the body camera on Officer Foti’s uniform, you cannot see the kicks taking place,” Gardner said. “Generally, because of the time, it takes to review the additional officers, it has not been done. However, due to this incident, is something that we are looking to change going forward.”