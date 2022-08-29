EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The City of East Cleveland announced Monday that chief of police Scott Gardner was suspended following a criminal indictment.

Friday, the FOX 8 I-Team reported that Gardner had been indicted on several charges, including grand theft and theft in office. He was indicted Friday.

“I guess the only thing I can say is I’m bewildered at the allegations,” Gardner told the I-Team Friday. “As far as the theft in office, I have absolutely no idea what they purport me to have taken.”

Gardner is on administrative leave, the city said.

“While we are presently unaware of the facts and circumstances surrounding the indictment, we have a zero tolerance for criminal conduct,” the city said in a statement.

Details of the charges were not released. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office declined to comment, saying the investigation is ongoing.

Gardner is expected to be arraigned on Sept. 12.

In 2014, Gardner was sentenced to probation for tax charges related to a private security business.

At that time, he entered guilty pleas to tax charges. He was ordered to pay $28,390 in restitution and placed on probation for five years.