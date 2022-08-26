EAST CLEVELAND, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has confirmed that East Cleveland Police Chief Scott Gardner has been indicted on several charges, including grand theft and theft in office.

According to the Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Court docket, Gardner was indicted Friday.

Details of the charges were not released. The Cuyahoga County Prosecutor’s office declined to comment, saying the investigation is ongoing.

“I guess the only thing I can say is I’m bewildered at the allegations,” Gardner told the I-Team Friday. “As far as the theft in office, I have absolutely no idea what they purport me to have taken.”

The East Cleveland law director said she had not heard about the charges.

Gardner is expected to be arraigned Sept. 12.

In 2014, Gardner was sentenced to probation for tax charges related to a private security business.

At that time, he entered guilty pleas to tax charges. He was ordered to pay $28,390 in restitution and placed on probation for five years.