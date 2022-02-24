Drunken driver leads Avon Lake police on chase, hits mail truck

AVON LAKE, Ohio (WJW)– A 46-year-old Cleveland man was arrested after leading officers on a high-speed chase in Avon Lake Saturday afternoon. He crashed into several vehicles, including a police cruiser and an U.S. mail truck.

Jonathan Sims is facing charges of fleeing and eluding, aggravated vehicular assault, and operating a vehicle while impaired.

Avon Lake police said a woman called 911 at about 3:41 p.m. Saturday reporting a reckless driver.

“The back window blown out. They are all over the place,” the woman told a dispatcher.

Moments later, police stopped the vehicle and found Sims had a suspended license. His passenger also did not have a valid license.

“Due to Sims’ driving status and intoxication, he made arrangements for his girlfriend to come pick them up,” an Avon Lake police report stated.

The report further noted Sims and his passenger were allowed to stay in their vehicle while waiting for a driver with a valid license to arrive. The officers parked behind Sims’ SUV.

“Sims would periodically exit his vehicle and walk back to Officer Majercak and I to provide us with an update on where his girlfriend was at,” the report stated.

At about 5:18 p.m., however, Sims took off in his vehicle and led police on a high-speed chase. Sims struck a cruiser and continued east bound on Lake Road reaching speeds of 80 mph.

“Sims proceeded to drive around an Avon Lake school bus and two Avon Lake school band trucks,” the report further noted.

The pursuit ended in Bay Village after the suspect hit a jeep and a mail truck. The mail truck flipped over, according to police.

After Sims and his passenger were removed from the vehicle, police found an open bottle of tequila on the floor by the passenger’s seat.

Officers said one person was injured during the pursuit, but is expected to be OK.

Sims was released from prison in 2020 after serving time on a robbery conviction. He is currently on parole. He is now being held on a $150,000 bond and due back in court next week.