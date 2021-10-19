Driver tries to run people over outside Euclid gas station: Police

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – Euclid police need your help in finding a man they say tried “to run people over” in a gas station parking lot.

The incident happened around 2:40 a.m. Monday.

“The officer was sitting in the Sunoco gas station in Euclid writing reports,” said Captain Mitch Houser. “As he is sitting there, a huge brawl erupts right in front of him.”

The officer got out of his cruiser and tried to separate everyone.

“The officer sprayed the people who were fighting with pepper spray in an attempts to break up the fight,” Houser said.

After the pepper spray was deployed, several of those involved in the fight got in vehicles and started to leave.



“At this point, you can see that red vehicle is backing up, doesn’t look like it is trying to leave. Looks like it is trying to run people over, “ Houser said.

Police Chief Scott Meyer said the red SUV drove around the parking lot and then back towards the officer and several others.



“The individual appeared to be trying to run people over in the parking lot,” Meyer said.

He added that no one was injured.

“We would like to identify the person in the red vehicle,” the chief said. “We are asking anyone that was there that night or who knows the driver of the vehicle to call us right away.”