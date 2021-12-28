Driver tells troopers ‘I’m too drunk’ after crashing into Ashland County school building: I-Team

MANSFIELD, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a 25-year-old Maple Heights man is facing a felony charge of failing to comply with a police order after troopers say he led them on a pursuit before crashing into a school building in Ashland County.

Eduardo Albert Osorio-Samperio was arrested early Sunday morning after crashing his Dodge pickup truck into the front of an elementary school.

According to dash camera video from the patrol, moments after he was arrested, Osorio-Samperio told troopers, “I’m too drunk.”

Additional charges are expected to be filed soon.

Bond was set at $25,000 and he is due back in court next week.

Ohio State Highway Patrol Sgt. Ray Santiago said a woman called the patrol around 3:30 a.m. Sunday to report a reckless driver on 71 in Richland County. A trooper was sent to the area and tried stopping the suspect. The suspect refused to stop and led troopers on a brief pursuit.

“Eventually he lost control and crashed into the front of a school,” Santiago said. “But because we got that call, we were able to intervene before he could hurt anyone or kill someone.”

Santiago asks anyone who witnesses a reckless driver to call the patrol at #677 or 911.