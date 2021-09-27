Driver barrels down local highway, hits several cars during Euclid police chase: I-Team

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – A 24-year-old East Cleveland man was taken into custody over the weekend after Euclid police say he led them on a high-speed chase and rammed three cars.

The incident happened around 9:45 a.m. Saturday on I-90 in Euclid.

“Our officers were on I-90 doing traffic and speed enforcement when one officer noticed the suspect vehicle on the side of the road,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer. “As soon as the officer approached the suspect vehicle, he took off, almost struck our police cruiser, then took off and you can see it very quickly got very dangerous.”



Euclid Police Captain Mitch Houser said about 20 seconds after the pursuit started, the suspect’s vehicle hit a car, then he hit a second car, forcing it to the side of the road before striking a third vehicle.

“To us, it looked like he struck the cars on purpose, not accidental,” Meyer said.

According to police, the suspect was driving over 80 mph. The pursuit lasted around 10 minutes.



“The suspect’s vehicle eventually becomes somewhat incapacitated,” the chief said. “He lost a tire and was driving on the rim, but still goes a good distance until finally stopping on the freeway in the city of Mentor. “

Once the vehicle stopped, the officers were able to get the suspect out of the car and handcuffed.

Police say no one was injured during the pursuit, but the suspect caused thousands of dollars in damage to the three vehicles.

Officers also found two loaded guns and a knife inside the suspect’s vehicle.

The matter remains under investigation and charges are expected to be filed soon.