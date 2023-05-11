LINNDALE, Ohio (WJW) — Video released to the FOX 8 I-Team shows a driver admitting she was distracted by her phone and using FaceTime when she plowed into a police car.

FaceTime allows a person to talk to someone on the phone and see them.

We reviewed body camera video from the Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Troopers said a Linndale Police officer pulled over a driver on Interstate 71 at West 130th Street last weekend.

During that traffic stop, another driver barreled into the back of the police cruiser. The state patrol said it happened even with emergency lights flashing.

Troopers found the driver who caused the crash was under the influence of drugs or alcohol, and they say she admitted to being on her phone in a way that allowed her to see and hear the other person.

(Ohio State Highway Patrol)

The video shows that driver getting treated in an ambulance after the crash.

“What happened?” the trooper asked.

“I was on the phone on FaceTime with my daughter,” said the driver.

“You were on FaceTime with your daughter? And, what happened?” the trooper responded.

“I was looking down at the phone … telling her I’d be home in a few minutes. Next thing I know … ”

Angeline Stacer now faces a series of traffic charges including distracted driving.

We left a message for her asking for comment, and she did not immediately respond.

Her case is just beginning to move through the court. This comes to light just weeks after a new state law took effect with new restrictions on using phones while driving.