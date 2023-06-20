CLEVELAND (WJW) – Even though it has been more than a decade, Christine Mahoney was determined to get justice for her brother John Szakacs, who was severely beaten in May of 2012 and died a few weeks later of his injuries.

“No one was arrested for his murder and I was never going to let it go,” Mahoney said.

According to police, Szakacs suffered a dozen broken ribs, a lacerated spleen and bruises all over his body.

The case was extremely heart-wrenching for Mahoney, who was still pushing for answers in her mother’s unsolved murder. Mahoney was just 6 years old when her mother Carla Lynn Szakacs was shot and killed on June 21, 1975.

“With my mom’s case being 48 years old, I just expected to live the rest of my life not knowing who killed my brother,” Mahoney told the Fox 8 I-Team.

Christine and her aunt, Sandy Ferko, would go to the area where her brother was beaten on West 47th Street in Cleveland and the area where her mother was killed on East 119th Street and Buckeye Road every few months and hang posters, in the hope for answers.

“We wanted someone to have a heart and come out and at least give some information,” Ferko said.

This year, the two reached out to state agents, sending an email, asking for help with the unsolved cases. That email was forwarded to Cleveland Homicide Detective Aaron Reese.

“I took a look at the case and there were some things that really stood out to me, some things we could take immediate action on and we did,” Reese said. “I reviewed the case file along with Sgt. Joe Rini and we made a game plan. We started interviews and following up on the investigation.”

In just a few days, an arrest was made.

“The detective had a heart, he really cared and it showed,” Ferko said.

Michelle Mallet was indicted on charges of murder and felonious assault. She is scheduled to be arraigned on the charges later this week. Mallet was in a relationship with John Szakacs at that time he was beaten.

“I was shocked absolutely shocked, “ Mahoney said. “Finally, justice. I hope this gives others hope. I am not giving up hope that my mother’s case will be solved. And I want to tell others who may be going through the same thing, don’t ever give up hope.”