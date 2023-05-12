SOUTH EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – A FOX 8 I-Team camera was rolling Friday as a judge ruled that three dogs rescued from a home in South Euclid will not be going back to their former owner.

A hearing was held in South Euclid Municipal Court Friday, granting the custody of the three dogs to the Cleveland APL. The dogs will be turned over to the South Euclid Humane Society.

“These dogs are with foster families that intend to adopt them,” said Laura Bruck, of the South Euclid Humane Society.

Police rescued the three dogs from a house in August. Police say the dogs were living in deplorable conditions and had no food or water.

The owner at first wanted the dogs back, but did not attend the hearing Friday. Since the owner was not present, the judge ruled the dogs had been abandoned and granted custody to the APL, said Attorney Jeff Holland, who represents the APL.

“So now the animals are saved, thanks to the South Euclid Humane Society and these officers from South Euclid who rescued the dogs,” Holland said.

Bruck said all three dogs are now healthy and loved.

“It is pure joy and we were waiting for this day for nine months,” Bruck said. “Now these dogs are not going to be returned to somebody who abused, neglected and exploited them. They will now be in their forever homes with families that love them.”