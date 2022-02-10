Does ice fishing lead to prostitution? I-Team checks Hudson mayor’s claims

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team is now doing some digging into the Hudson mayor’s claim that has made headlines across the nation.

He says ice fishing could lead to prostitution.

“If you then allow ice fishing with shanties than that leads to another problem, prostitution,” Mayor Craig Shubert said during Tuesday’s council meeting.



Shubert told the I-Team that when he worked as a TV news reporter, law enforcement agencies he covered made arrests for acts of prostitution in ice fishing shanties. We called the mayor Thursday and asked him where and when this happened.

He declined to answer our questions and said he did not want to discuss the matter.

So, we checked with local law enforcement officials and asked if they have ever had reports or arrests regarding prostitution in ice fishing shanties.

“I don’t think an ice fishing hut would be ideal for that type of activity,” said Geauga County Sheriff Scott Hildenbrand. “We never had that problem.”

Sheriff officials in Ottawa, Erie and Ashtabula also said they have no calls or reports of that type of crime.

“We probably have more ice fisherman here than anywhere else in the state and I never heard of that at all,” said Ottawa County Sheriff Stephen Levorchick.

Erie County Sheriff Paul Sigsworth agreed.

“In over 38 years, I have never heard of that,” Sigsworth said.



Officials with the Cleveland Metroparks also said they have made no arrest for prostitution in ice fishing shanties.

“I have been ice fishing since I was a kid,” said Scot Oehlstrom. “My kids started ice fishing with me when they were two or three. I have gone to several different states. I have never, ever heard anything about prostitution in ice shanties.”

Hudson police officials say they have no issues with prostitution anywhere in the city.