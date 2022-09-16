CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team watched this week as a county judge sent a dirt bike rider to prison after he got caught in a big crackdown on dirt bikes and ATVs taking over Cleveland streets.

Many viewers have demanded police get tough on the packs of dirt bikes. So, we investigated what’s happening in court since that special operation in May.

Brett Sieminski apologized in court, but he became the first dirt bike rider we’ve seen get sent to prison just for charges directly tied to a street ride.



“I’m really sorry for the trouble I’ve caused,” Sieminski said.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors indicted Sieminski on charges of inducing panic and failure to comply with police.

Judge Nancy Margaret Russo sent him to prison for 17 months. She suspended his driver’s license for 10 years.

The judge said it’s time to stop the mayhem and chaos in the streets.

“You are going to get a prison term. This is dangerous behavior. It is not acceptable.” she said. “This is terrifying to see this kind of behavior go on. It literally feels like you’re being invaded.”

This led us to check to see what’s happening with other cases of dirt bike riders facing felony charges from the May crackdown.

We found another man getting sentenced next month. Two riders are demanding trials.

We noticed plea talks are going on in another case. Charges were dismissed in one and a couple of other cases are also moving through court, but have not been resolved yet.

Another recent case also will be going before a grand jury soon for consideration of charges. In that one, the Ohio State Highway Patrol chased a dirt bike for two hours using a patrol helicopter.

The judge also called out Brett Sieminski, saying, “You came to Cleveland because there’s not enough police to patrol neighborhoods.”

He ended up with a stiff sentence despite no prior record. One month less than the max.

We’ll follow up on the other cases as they move through court.