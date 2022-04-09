BROWARD COUNTY, Fla. (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has made contact with Florida Highway Patrol to learn more about the crash that claimed the life of former Ohio State quarterback Dwayne Haskins Jr.

The crash happened around 6:37 a.m. in Broward County, Florida.

According to a release from the patrol, Haskins, 24, who was a quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers, was walking on a “limited access facility, highway, for unknown reasons.”

The release added that Haskins was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic.

“Unfortunately, he collided with an oncoming dump truck,” the release states. “Mr. Haskins was pronounced dead on scene.”

The patrol says this is an open traffic homicide investigation.