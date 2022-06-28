CLEVELAND (WJW) – A disciplinary hearing that started Tuesday for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson may take several days to complete, sources tell the FOX 8 I-Team.

The hearing is being held in front of a disciplinary officer, jointly appointed by the NFL and the NFL players union Tuesday. The hearing officer is expected to decide if Watson violated the league’s personal conduct policy and if he should face discipline.

Sources tell the I-Team the hearing is done for the day and will continue Wednesday.

The disciplinary hearing is not a court hearing but set up like one. The hearing is overseen by a retired judge.

The league and lawyers for the player even had to follow strict rules about what evidence they’d present to make their arguments.

Watson’s case is the first to go through this process under the latest NFL union contract.

He was informed a few days ago that the NFL is recommending an indefinite suspension without pay for at least a year, several sources told the I-Team.

The 26-year-old would then be able to apply for reinstatement after the season.

Watson and the players’ union will be trying to show why he doesn’t deserve a lengthy suspension.

It is not known when the hearing officer will decide if she feels Watson violated the league’s personal conduct policy and should be disciplined. Once a decision is made, both sides will have three days to appeal.

Dozens of women have sued Watson claiming sexual misconduct during massage sessions. Watson has denied the allegations.

The attorney representing all 24 of the accusers said last week that 20 of those cases settled.

One of the women who didn’t settle filed a lawsuit against the Texans alleging the organization enabled his behavior. Toi Garner, filed the lawsuit Monday in Harris County District Court.

The I-Team reached out to the Texans to discuss the lawsuit. A spokeswoman for the organization released a statement saying they are aware of the lawsuit.

“Since March 2021, we have fully supported and complied with law enforcement and the various investigations,” the statement reads. “We will continue to take the necessary steps to address the allegations against our organization.”

The suit also speaks about the Browns and the NFL.

“Watson, a high-profile player publicly accused of assaulting more than 20 women, was aggressively pursued by multiple teams and ultimately received one of the most lucrative contracts in NFL history,” the suit states. “Despite claims that it did extensive due diligence, not one question was asked by Watson’s new employer of the victims about Watson’s alleged behavior. No effort was made to obtain the police file, or speak to the investigating officers.”

The I-Team reached out to officials with the Browns. A spokesman for the Browns have said that allegation is not true. Browns officials say the organization hired a third party to review police reports and do a thorough background check before Watson was offered a contract.

The suit further notes NFL investigators spoke to a third of the alleged victims.