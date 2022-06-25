**Related Video Above: Deshaun Watson settles 20 of 24 lawsuits alleging sexual misconduct**

CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is expected to meet Tuesday with a disciplinary officer, appointed by both the NFL players union and the NFL, league sources confirm to the FOX 8 I-Team.

The league has spent months investigating whether or not he violated the league’s personal conduct policy.

Twenty-four women sued Watson claiming sexual misconduct as they gave him massages. Watson has denied the allegations.

Earlier this week, the attorney representing all 24 accusers, confirmed Watson settled 20 of the lawsuits. The settlements are confidential.

Watson’s attorneys have previously stated Watson met with NFL investigators four times.

Atty. Tony Buzbee, who represents the accusers, told the I-Team in April NFL investigators met with some of the women.