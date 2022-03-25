Previously aired video: Hear from both Watson’s attorney and the civil attorney on the case

CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cleveland Browns officials will be hosting a press conference with their new quarterback, Deshaun Watson Friday.

Watson, who was seen arriving in Berea Thursday, will be joined by general manager Andrew Berry and head coach Kevin Stefanski for the press conference at 1 p.m.

Browns owners Jimmy and Dee Haslam are scheduled to speak at 3 p.m.

Watson is still facing 22 civil lawsuits from women accusing him of sexual misconduct during massage therapy sessions.

The Browns announced they were acquiring Watson on Friday from Houston after Deshaun initially said he would not be joining the team.

On Wednesday, a second grand jury in another Texas county declined charges against Watson. The attorney for Watson told the FOX 8 I-Team the complaint was filed by one of the women involved in the civil lawsuit cases.

The attorney, who represents the women, Tony Buzbee, says he believes there may be more civil suits filed.

Rusty Hardin, who represents Watson, says his client is innocent and is an “outstanding young man.”

Letitia Quinones, one of the attorneys who is representing Watson, says the quarterback did not break any laws.

“Now you have 10 cases that they found no probable cause, which is the lowest burden in a judicial system,” Quinones told the Fox 8 I-Team.

She said Watson is a responsible “young man.”

“He deserves a chance to earn the Cleveland Community’s trust and admiration,” Quinones said. “I promise you if you give him the opportunity he will earn it.”