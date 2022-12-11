**Related Video Above: Deshaun Watson speaks after playing first game for the Browns.**

CLEVELAND (WJW) – While Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson is back battling on the field, the FOX 8 I-Team has found new developments playing out in a civil court in Texas.

The attorney, who filed the most recent lawsuit against Watson, wants to depose him on Dec. 29, but his attorneys are asking a judge to throw out the request.

“The Notice requires production of documents in less than 30 days from service, in violation of the Texas Rules of Civil Procedure,” Attorney Rusty Hardin stated in the motion filed in Harris County District Court.

The attorney for the accuser, Anissah Nguyen, filed a notice of deposition on Dec. 5. The notice is also asking for a number of records, including Watson’s cell phone records “reflecting all telephone calls defendant made to plaintiff in December 2020 and January 2021.”

The document also asks for all texts to the plaintiff during that times as well as “all receipts, invoices, booking confirmation text messages, and booking confirmation e-mails related to or reflecting the hotel room used by defendant at the Houstonian on December 18, 2020.”

Rusty Hardin, the lawyer for Watson, has said that this latest lawsuit is a “sham.”

In October, the I-Team revealed deposition records showing a police detective also had raised doubts about this accuser and her claims, saying she didn’t think this case could ever lead to a criminal charge.

Watson has never faced criminal charges tied to any sexual misconduct claims and two grand juries declined to issue any indictments against him.

Watson settled 23 of the cases, one case was dismissed shortly after it was filed in 2021, two cases remain pending.