CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered new questions surrounding the legal troubles for Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson even as he can now take the first steps toward rejoining the team.

Monday marked the first day Watson could go back into Browns headquarters since his punishment handed down by the NFL.

The league suspended Watson for 11 games after 24 women sued him, accusing him of sexual misconduct as they gave him massages.

Now, it’s the first step for Watson rejoining the team. He can’t play yet, but his coach is glad he can now be around his team.

“I know there is limitations to what he can do early. He can be in meetings, but he can’t be out in practice and walk-throughs and those type of things,” Kevin Stefanski said.

But, the I-Team also looked into what we noticed in court records.

Months ago, the lawyer for the accusers and Watson said they had settled all but one lawsuit. Now, records show four cases still moving forward that earlier were said to be settled.

In fact, one of those cases involves Ashley Solis, the first woman to come forward and speak out.

Attorney Tony Buzbee, who represents all 24 women, says all but one case has settled.

Yet, we asked why the court still shows four cases still active, or pending, that had been announced as settled. One of them is even listed with a date for trial.

Buzbee said he has “no idea” why.

Watson faces no criminal charges, and the one case that still has not settled is expected to go to trial sometime after the season.

That case involves a massage therapist suing Watson. However, records also show she offered to massage Watson several times and responded to text messages after the session when she says Watson crossed the line.

While Watson can go back around the team again, he can’t start practicing with the team until next month.

He will be eligible to play his first game in December against the Houston Texans, his former team.

Meanwhile, we will continue to monitor any developments with the court cases.