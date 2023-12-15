CLEVELAND (WJW) – Deputy body camera video just released to the FOX 8 I-Team reveals trouble at local polling places last month on Election Day.

Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s deputies scrambled to threats, heated arguments and more.

That included a call for a man at the polls with a gun and someone threatening to go and get a gun.

At one polling location, a deputy walked up, and a woman asked, “Are you coming to vote?”

“I’m coming for some assistance,” he said.

Inside, a woman explained a call for help revolved around claims of an assault.

“The worker was doing what he was supposed to do. She’s saying now he assaulted her,” she said,

At another polling site, a worker told a deputy that a voter suddenly got very angry at her.

“So, she kind of like jumped up in my face in front of all the voters. You know what I’m saying? She tried to get in my face like she wanted to fight,” the worker said. “She went into the hallway. She tells them she wants to go get a gun and call her dude and all that.”

“On Election Day, the 7th of November, we responded to 20 different calls for service,” Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department Sgt. Courtney Schoger said.

Deputies say they prepared for calls at polling places tied to political tension and everyday danger.

“The call came in. A male with a gun threatening a local elementary school,” Sgt. Schoger said, explaining one call from a polling place. “It ended up being a male that was in a mental health crisis that had approached a teacher in a parking lot.”

Remember, polling places also have strict rules for campaigning. Limits on getting too close to the building or too close to voters standing in line. Deputies also got calls for disputes over that. One involved a councilperson.

“Protecting democracy and the voting process is a sheriff’s duty,” said Cuyahoga County Sheriff Harold Pretel.

The Sheriff pointed out that keeping peace at the polls can be a challenge with wars raging around the world and political wars in the U.S.

“A lot of people take great risks to take part in elections in some countries,” he said. “We’re fortunate in our country the process works well. It is our duty to support it here in Cuyahoga County.”

The planning for election security starts months in advance, and that body camera video shows why.

At the scene of one disturbance, deputies were told, “She called her husband in here and I’m like, OK. I pray he don’t come up here and start no stuff.”

All of that, yet no one in those Election Day incidents ended up facing charges. There’s already talk, though, of getting ready for next year.