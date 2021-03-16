Deputies, corrections officers concerned after sheriff bans most private security jobs

CLEVELAND (WJW)– A lawyer representing several Cuyahoga County deputies and corrections officers said his members are concerned after the sheriff issued an order temporarily banning many private security jobs.

“It was done without any type of notice or discussion about how it was going to be implemented,” said attorney Dan Leffler, with the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association. “One day you are able to work and the next day you are not.”

Cuyahoga County Sheriff Christopher Viland on Saturday temporarily suspended deputies and corrections officers’ ability to work off-duty as security guards at bars, liquor stores, sports stadiums and grocery stores that have a liquor license.

“Not only is it a concern of ours for our members, which do rely on this for financial income, but it’s a concern for the businesses and the community that rely on our officers to perform a very important function,” Leffler told the FOX 8 I-Team.

The sheriff’s decision was made following the slaying of Cuyahoga County corrections officer Tim Cruz. He was shot and killed while working security at a Parma bar this past weekend. Cruz died while trying to protect others. A customer at the bar was also killed. Two suspects have been arrested and charged.

Tim Cruz (Photo courtesy: Cuyahoga County)

“The circumstances of what happened with officer Cruz is unfortunate and we mourn for his family and coworkers and friends of his,” Leffler said. “But seems like a little bit of an overreaction right now. Our officers are trained, they know what they are doing, they have been in these businesses for a couple of years at this point.”

The sheriff released the following statement:

“As the new Sheriff, I have undertaken the process of an in-depth review of all policies and procedures in the Sheriff’s Department. While I understand how important a secondary income is to the people who work for the Sheriff’s department, the safety of the public and officer safety is of paramount concern. Suspending secondary employment involving the sale, possession, and/or use of alcohol is a measured, temporary respite so that I can review the current policy and consider officer safety and reasonable expectations. I am working with my team here to quickly come to a conclusion for all our employees.” Cuyahoga County Sheriff Christopher Viland

County officials said they do not know how long it will take for the sheriff’s office to complete the review.