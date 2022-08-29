CLEVELAND (WJW) — A Cuyahoga County Jail corrections officer is on unpaid leave, accused of bringing contraband into a detention facility in early July.

Lauren E. Ellis-Nelson, 32, of Cleveland, is charged with one third-degree felony count of illegal conveyance of weapons, drugs of abuse or other prohibited items onto the grounds of a detention facility or institution, a county spokesperson told the FOX 8 I-Team.

The county sheriff’s department’s Friday letter to Ellis-Nelson, obtained by the FOX 8 I-Team, shows she’s been placed on unpaid administrative leave for at least two months, under a state statute for employees who have been charged with felonies.

Read the full letter below:

The county’s narcotics unit began investigating Ellis-Nelson on a tip, which later led to her arrest, a county spokesperson told the I-Team. She started working for the county on Nov. 8, 2021. She was terminated on Friday, the spokesperson said.

Since she’s still within the county’s one-year probationary period, the county’s human resources department filed for probationary removal.

If Ellis-Nelson doesn’t plead guilty or is found not guilty, she’ll get back pay plus interest for her time on unpaid leave.

Cleveland Municipal Court records show her case has been bound over to the common pleas court. Her case will be presented to a grand jury, which will decide whether to indict her, as well as her charges.