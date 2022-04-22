CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found investigators doing something they’ve never done before to solve crimes with guns.

It comes with the number of shootings on your streets soaring.

Cuyahoga County Prosecutors gave the I-Team the first look inside the Crime Gun Intelligence Center.

So many gun crimes in so many places. Now, investigators are doing more than ever to try to find connections between cases and solve more mysteries. In the end, they want to get more justice for victims and their families.

Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Ryan Bokoch said, “We’re reviewing all of the leads all of the time.”

The prosecutor’s office showed us what’s going on inside the Crime Gun Intelligence Center, an operation set up to review clues in shootings and gun cases across the county.

Investigators try to get more evidence tested and bring together detectives from different departments.

Bokoch said, “It’s now a daily basis. It used to be a monthly review. Now it has us working on the investigations as they’re happening.”

For example, security video showed a man shooting into a crowd outside a Maple Heights nightclub. The gunman got away until months later.

He ended up arrested with a gun in Cleveland. Then, police tied him to the nightclub shooting.

Prosecutors say they convicted him and a judge sentenced him to 13 years in prison.

Cleveland Police Sergeant Barry Bentley said, “We can see if they’re connected to other shootings. Most of these suspects arrested with guns, it’s not their first ride, not their first arrest.”

Consider the number of guns getting stolen and getting into the wrong hands. In Cleveland, more than 600 a few years ago. Then, 800 the next year and more than 900 last year.

Sgt. Bentley added, “Our investigations can spider web into a very big web to get more investigations and more suspects.”

Cuyahoga County prosecutors say they got grant money to help pull together what’s happening now with the new unit. They know, every day, more victims of gun violence will be looking for justice.