CLEVELAND (WJW) – Cuyahoga County sheriff’s deputies will soon be helping Cleveland police keep downtown Cleveland safe.

“There has been a spike in crime and they need some additional resources,” said Cuyahoga County Sheriff Harold Pretel. “They need some additional resources, some back up. We are here to help them.”

Starting Aug. 13, the sheriff’s office will have eight deputies assigned to the downtown safety unit.

The FOX 8 I-Team has reported that the downtown area has seen an increase in violent crime in the past several weeks. There have been dozens of reports of car break-ins, robberies and shootings. There was also a mass shooting July 9 in the city’s Warehouse District.

“We are committed to making sure our residents feel safe in Cuyahoga County,” said county executive Chris Ronayne. “We value our partnership with the city of Cleveland, and our sheriff’s deputies are ready to support the Cleveland Division of Police. There is an increased need for patrols and visibility to deter crime and make the downtown environment safer for residents, workers and visitors.”

Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb has said he is “committed to using every tool available” and they’re “stopping at nothing to keep our community safe.”

Pretel said the deputies will help with patrol and traffic enforcement throughout the downtown area.

“Safety is the number one priority of the Cleveland Division of Police,” said Chief Wayne Drummond. “Adding sheriff’s deputies to the patrol section will greatly amplify our ability to secure the downtown and entertainment districts. I am confident that this partnership with the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Office will be a lasting and effective collaboration.”

The sheriff added that the downtown safety unit right now is temporary, but it could become a permanent unit.

“We know the best way to police out there, is to be out there,” the sheriff said. “Also it is important to build trust with the community. It’s very important that people know we are all one team.”