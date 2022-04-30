CUYAHOGA COUNTY, Ohio (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has confirmed the Cuyahoga County sheriff has resigned.

County spokesperson Mary Louise Madigan issued a statement. It said:

“Sheriff Christopher Viland submitted his resignation yesterday. We thank him for dedicating himself to public service; supporting, growing, and training staff; and working tirelessly to improve the jail. He will stay with us through the end of the month to ensure a seamless transition.”

The resignation came as a surprise to many.

County Council President Pernel Jones told the I-Team, “I was made aware Friday. I reached out to the sheriff. I hope to hear more about why.”

A union leader we contacted also did not have any insight.

Viland took over after Sheriff David Schilling stepped down for personal reasons.

The Sheriff’s oversight includes the county jail and deputies who provide courtroom security, investigative duties and the search for wanted fugitives.

The Jail has been troubled by deaths of inmates and illegal drugs getting inside. While there have been significant steps made, those issues still remain.