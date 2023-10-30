CLEVEVLAND – The FOX 8 I-Team is tracking a push by the Cuyahoga County sheriff for more money to protect your streets.

Cuyahoga County Sheriff Harold Pretel wants to hire about 90 more deputies to help keep a new downtown patrol unit rolling and bolster the staff now tracking defendants on GPS monitoring units.

The sheriff presented his budget to Cuyahoga County Council members Monday. He says he is going to need more money in his budget so he can hire additional deputies, correctional officers and protective service employees.

The sheriff is also asking for additional funds to purchase stab proof vests for correction officers who work in the jail. He says a shank was in the jail recently and he wants to make sure the officers have the necessary equipment to protect themselves.

Council members say budget talks will continue.