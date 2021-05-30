Cuyahoga County judge calls 911 to report shooting, her son later arrested and charged with murdering wife

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has obtained the chaotic 911 call made by a Cuyahoga County judge following a deadly shooting in Euclid shortly before police arrested the judge’s son.

On the 13-minute call, Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams tells a dispatcher there is an emergency at a home on East 265th in Euclid. She tells a dispatcher “there may be a person there that’s wounded. I am on my way back there now, there may have been some shots fired, there may be an injured person there.”

During the lengthy call, the dispatcher asks the woman her name, and Collier-Williams first identified herself only as “Cassandra”, but then saying, “I’m a judge. Tell them I’m a county judge.”

The judge’s son, Omnison Azali, 35, is charged with the murder of Mwaka Azali, 37, who was found dead inside the home in the 100 block of E. 265th on Wednesday.

The judge said Azali was sitting in the car with her, she had picked him up and they were going to the East 265th home.

“How long ago did he say this happened,” the dispatcher asked.

The judge responded, “I’m thinking maybe about a half hour, not sure, but about a half hour.”

When the dispatcher asked Collier-Williams if Omnison had said he shot his wife, Mwaka, the judge responded, “he is not sure.”

“I guess they were both shooting at each other,” the judge said. She also told the dispatcher Omnison was not hurt and had no weapons on him.

Omnison Azali, 35, arrested on murder charges

She also said she was not sure if Mwaka was injured. “I am driving back now, everybody is very chaotic right now,” the judge said.

When they got to the house, police were on scene and Omnison was taken into custody.

He appeared in court Friday and a $1 million bond was set. He is due back in court next week. Omnison’s attorney, Jeffrey Saffold, could not be reached to discuss the case.

Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer said he could not discuss the case at this time because it remains under investigation.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the victim, her family, and loved ones,” the chief said.

Omnison works in the Cuyahoga County IT Department. Cuyahoga County officials could not be reached to give a status on his employment.