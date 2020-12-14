CLEVELAND (WJW) — Cuyahoga County leaders are taking a number of steps to control the latest COVID-19 outbreak in the county jail.

Monday, the number of inmates testing positive reached 282.

And the county says the National Guard will come in Wednesday to help run the jail. The county says the National Guard will help in light of staffing shortages since corrections officers have also been hit hard by COVID-19.

In fact, a spokesperson tells us the National Guard sent people in to the jail over the weekend for a “walk-through” to help plan how many people to send in and more.

Cuyahoga County also announced today that in order to cut down on the number of inmates at the corrections center, no APA arrests or holds will be accepted. They are also not accepting those sentenced with misdemeanors, unless the charge is for domestics violence.

At 5 p.m. today, all sentenced misdemeanants (other than those with domestic violence charges) are to be released. They can be transported to another facility if the courts or other agencies deem necessary.

The latest outbreak comes as COVID-19 cases have surged statewide. Other local jails have had outbreaks, too, including the Portage County Jail and the Summit County Jail.

Back in Cuyahoga County, the sharp increase in cases in the jail comes just weeks after the number of COVID cases there had dropped to zero.

