Cuyahoga County Jail drug dog given Narcan, rushed to vet

CLEVELAND, (WJW)- The FOX 8 I-TEAM has learned a tiny drug dog working in the Cuyahoga County Jail had to be rushed to the vet after suddenly becoming unresponsive.

It happened Monday and Pepe even got a dose of Narcan, a drug often administered to humans after overdoses.

As of Tuesday morning, the dog remained at a veterinarian’s office recovering.

A County spokesperson told us, it’s unclear why the dog got sick, and it may not be clear until lab test results come back.

We’re told the NARCAN was given as a precaution.

Last year, the I-TEAM revealed two Cocker Spaniels searching for drugs and helping to clean up the Cuyahoga County Jail.

Pepe and Rocky might not be what you picture when thinking about drug dogs.

But, last June, we saw the dogs training inside the lock-up. And, we got a look at them on body camera video as corrections officers actually searched cells.

Corrections officer Ulysses Roscoe said, “To make it a drug-free zone. That’s our goal. The dog’s a great tool. And, I trust my dog. The great little guy to work with.”

The Cuyahoga County Jail has made headlines again and again for drugs behind bars. Inmates have overdosed and died. Jail employees have been caught bringing drugs into the complex, and more.

So, last year, the County brought in these dogs.

Warden Michelle Henry said, “They’ve clearly sent a message. They’ve sent a message that it’s not OK to have drugs in the jail. They have sent a message to our offender population.”

She added, “They can quickly go through an entire housing unit in a matter of thirty minutes.”

The I-TEAM also reached out to the company that trained these dogs. We’re told they have great noses, and they’ve become popular with law enforcement around the world. Used to sniff for drugs and explosives.

So, what are they searching for in the Cuyahoga County Jail?

Corrections officer Dwain May told us, “The heroin, the cocaine, the fentanyl, the K2, the marijuana.” The dogs also live in the Jail.

We saw two areas with their bedding, food, and even TVs. Yes, the Warden told us, the dogs watch a little TV, too.

Still, always more work to do to clear the Jail of illegal drugs.

Dwain May added, “Our goal is to be 100 percent. We got a long ways to go.”

We will be checking back on Pepe’s recovery. And, we will update this story.