Cuyahoga County employee fired after arrested on murder charge

EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) – A senior IT project manager for Cuyahoga County was fired Friday, two days after he was arrested on a murder charge.

A county spokeswoman confirmed to the I-Team Monday that Omnisun Azali was hired by the county in January and his last day was May 28.

Azali, who is the son of Cuyahoga County Common Pleas Judge Cassandra Collier-Williams, was arrested by Euclid police Wednesday. He is accused of killing his wife Mwaka inside their Euclid home.

On the 13-minute 911 call, the judge told a dispatcher there is an emergency at a home on East 265th in Euclid.

“There may be a person there that’s wounded. I am on my way back there now. There may have been some shots fired. There may be an injured person there,” the judge said.

The judge also said her son told her they were, “Shooting at each other.”

The I-Team obtained Euclid Municipal Court records that stated officers found multiple bullet casings, from two different guns, inside the home.

Court records also said the victim was shot several times in the head. She was found on a couch.

Euclid Police Captain Mitch Houser said detectives are continuing to investigate.

“We are not going to leave any stone unturned at all in the interest of justice for her, her loved ones, her family,” Houser said. “All hands are on deck for this investigation.”

Azali’s bond was set at $1 million. He is due back in court Friday for another hearing.