Cuyahoga County, Cleveland prepare for Election Day security

CLEVELAND (WJW)– The FOX 8 I-Team investigating what’s being done to keep you safe at the polls on Election Day.

We found tension outside early voting and we found law enforcement planning to stay on guard in case demonstrators take to the streets over the election results.

On Monday, cell phone video captured supporters of two candidates for Cuyahoga County judge arguing outside the board of elections. Sheriff’s deputies ended up arresting one man on a warrant for theft. But, the video shows why this election has a spotlight on security.

The I-Team also obtained video of Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s deputies patrolling the polls.

Body camera video recorded last week shows what will be happening at polling places all over Northeast Ohio on Election Day. It shows deputies interacting with voters standing in line. The board of elections director also joined in as the deputies were there.

Cuyahoga County is taking security measures for this election never taken before. The county is opening up its emergency operations center for the first time on an Election Day. The city of Cleveland is doing the same.

This comes after a nasty campaign season and violence in the streets nationwide. So, law enforcement is taking no chances.

“We are aware of what’s going on,” Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson said on Monday.

Some police officers also had days off canceled so that the police department can be ready for anything other than voting and counting ballots.

Meantime, online, you don’t have to look hard to find a call for protestors around the country and in Cleveland to “stand together in the streets even through the election.” We’ve learned law enforcement is watching this, too. Again, investigators are well aware of security concerns long after the polls close.

“The Cleveland Division of Police has a plan in place to make sure that everyone who comes to vote will be able to do so safely,” Cleveland Safety Director Karrie Howard said.

Some cities nationwide are closing streets in case of unrest surrounding the election, but so far, that is not happening in our area.

