Cuyahoga County children services had open case on mother who is now accused of killing son: I-Team

BROOKLYN, Ohio (WJW) — Officials with the Cuyahoga County Department of Children and Family Services tells the Fox 8 I-Team they had an open case and were working to help provide support to a mother, who is now facing charges of killing her 6-year-old son.

County officials say they received a call April 1 and opened a case to provide support to the mother, Daneicha Bringht.

At the time she was living with a relative, who was helping to support her and her son, Kaamir.

County officials also said social workers interviewed the child and said there were no indications the child was being physically abused.

Bringht, 30, is now facing a murder charge. Brooklyn police say she called 911 Saturday from the Fairfield Inn and Suites on Tiedeman Road saying her son had been shot.

“I don’t know if he is alive,” Bringht told a 911 dispatcher. “My hand is shot.”

She also told the dispatcher the shooting happened 30 minutes before she made the call.

Brooklyn officers performed CPR. The child died a short time later at the hospital.

Several family members of the child tell us they are heart broken and devastated, and they want to know exactly what happened.

County officials say they are reviewing the case and working with police.

Bringht waives her right to a preliminary hearing. Her case is being sent to the Cuyahoga County grand jury.

She remains in jail and is due back in court later this week.