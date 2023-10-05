CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found Cuyahoga County will not release records about ankle bracelet monitoring for a man in the days before police say he took part in the murder of a child.

Four suspects now face charges for the death of Luis Diaz, a three-year-old killed in a drive-by shooting.

We’ve been asking for the records regarding GPS monitoring of Juan Davis, charged in an earlier case.

First, the Cuyahoga County Court said it would not give up the records. So, we asked the sheriff’s department.

Now, we’ve been told “no” again as a county lawyer calls those records confidential.

Meanwhile, this week, we also revealed a 16-year-old suspect in the child’s death had been arrested while wearing an ankle bracelet from an earlier case.

First, Cuyahoga County Juvenile Court said it had no record of that teen on GPS monitoring.

Two days later, the court said yes, he had been monitored through probation for two cases, but only at night, and he had no violations. The shooting of the child happened during the day.

We’ll keep pressing to find out more about the adult who had been on GPS monitoring to find out if he had violated the terms of his release while on the streets before the murder.