CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has learned a judge has issued a ruling in favor of Cuyahoga County Protective Services officers in their battle to keep carrying guns in county buildings with courts.

A judge issued a temporary restraining order saying the matter should be decided by an arbitrator.

Last September, the I-Team reported county officials ordered the protective services officers to stop carrying guns, citing a new legal opinion from the prosecutor’s office.

But the Ohio Patrolmen’s Benevolent Association went to court arguing that could hurt the safety of the officers and the public.

The officers serve as guards, for example, operating security checkpoints with metal detectors.

Now, months later, Judge Howard Hall has granted the union’s motion for a preliminary injunction.

That means the dispute must go to an arbitrator, but the guards can carry guns until a decision is made.

“Disarming PSO’s in buildings where courts are housed could cause irreparable harm since it places PSO’s safety, as well as the public’s safety, at risk,” the judge wrote. “Several incidents have occurred requiring a PSO to use a handgun to save a citizen and to protect the PSO.”

In a statement, Cuyahoga County spokesperson Tyler Sinclair said, “This is another step in the legal process. We’re currently reviewing and considering all of our options.”