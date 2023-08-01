CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team found a Cleveland councilman now pledging to help a homeowner who made headlines when a judge locked him up for weeks for not fixing up his house fast enough.

Councilman Kevin Conwell says he is going to try and find some government grants that may help Jeffrey Ivey makes repairs to his home on East Boulevard.

The home once belonged to Ivey’s grandmother and he has been struggling to make the necessary repairs to the house.

Cleveland Housing Court Judge Mona Scott sentenced Ivey to 90 days in jail in January.

His case struck a nerve with many in the community, leading to protests since almost no one gets sent to jail by housing court, including slum landlords.

Ivey spent several weeks in jail before lawyers working for free helped him develop a plan to make repairs.

Ivey was back in court Tuesday to show the judge what he has done to fix the house. Ivey says due to financial constraints he can’t make repairs as fast as he had hoped.

He is working full time and has several part time jobs as well. He is also working to pay more than $20,000 in back taxes.

His friends have created a fundraiser to help him with the repairs.