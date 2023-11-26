CLEVELAND (WJW) — A shooting after the holiday tree lighting in downtown Cleveland has a city councilman calling on the governor to send the Ohio State Highway Patrol back to patrol the streets.

Saturday night, two teens suffered gunshot wounds, and the mayor’s office said police took two juvenile suspects into custody.

The shooting sent people running for cover just after crowds enjoyed the downtown tree lighting festivities.

And, it put yet another spotlight on soaring gun violence and juvenile violence in Cleveland with a police force that is hundreds of officers short.

Councilman Michael Polensek, chairman of council’s public safety committee, wondered what steps the police department took to protect large crowds at an annual event downtown.

“Having a large event without being prepared is shocking and disturbing,” Polensek said.

WJW photo

WJW photo

And, Polensek called for the Ohio State Highway Patrol to come back into Cleveland. He said, “We need them back.”

Earlier this year, state troopers carried out a series of blitzes in Cleveland resulting in many arrests and guns seized.

Polensek believes those special operations with the troopers never should have ended.

“The governor said they will be here as long as they are needed,” Polensek added. “They are needed.”

Back when the special patrols ended, we reached out to the highway patrol asking about if there would be any more. A spokesperson responded in an email, “I have not heard of anything as of yet.”