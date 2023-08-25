EUCLID, Ohio (WJW) — Dozens of Euclid residents spent most of Friday cleaning up from another round of storms.

“I heard the bangs and the wind,” said Moses Whetstone. “When I came out and saw the damage in the morning, I just couldn’t believe it.”

Tree limbs were in power lines and all over his lawn. He and many others in Euclid lost power.

“I got all the alerts on my phone, but I didn’t think much of it until I looked out my kitchen window around midnight and saw my tree cut in half,” said Nelvin Beard of Euclid. “The siding from my neighbor’s house was also in my front yard.”

Beard said he considers himself lucky since a neighbor a few houses down had a large tree fall down and crush his garage.

“We got hit pretty hard here,” said Euclid Police Chief Scott Meyer.

He said the station flooded Thursday, following Wednesday’s storm. And then on Friday, a portion of a large tree fell on the department’s front lawn.

“We also lost power,” the chief said. “We have a generator, but it doesn’t give power to the entire police department. So a lot of our computers and phone lines are not working.”

He added 911 calls are still being handled as normal, and officers are responding to all calls.

“We are still here to help,” Meyer said, adding that he was grateful there were no reports of injuries.