NEWBURGH HEIGHTS, Ohio (WJW) – Drivers, the FOX 8 I-Team has uncovered a new statewide push to fight back against speed cameras.

A state lawmaker wants new rules in place to make sure you don’t get a ticket you don’t deserve.

“We have to address this. It’s become such a significant problem,” said State Representative Tom Patton (R-Strongsville). “We are looking at having the department of commerce create licenses that will be secured by these companies and then set up a schedule and calibrate. Make sure these things are accurate.”

Patton is planning on introducing the new legislation in January.

If passed, the legislation would make sure the speed cameras clocking you are accurate and the towns sending out tickets all follow the same rules.

John Verdi says he is happy to hear about the proposed legislation. He said he just paid a $180 ticket he got from Newburgh Heights. He says he never received the original ticket but got a notice that he had to pay.

“Yeah, it is a complete mystery to me,” Verdi said. “I thought it was a scam at first. I have the ability to pay it and move on, but how many Clevelanders do not have the ability?”

We have shown you that 49,000 people just got notice from Garfield Heights Municipal Court saying old speeding tickets need to be paid right away.

Hundreds of drivers contacted the court saying they never received a ticket and they want to have a hearing to dispute the citation. Hearings on the matter have been set for January.

During the hearing, Newburgh Heights officials will have the chance to prove the tickets were mailed.

Newburgh Heights Mayor Gigi Traore says she believes the tickets were mailed, but she has also asked the camera ticket company to do a review.

Many drivers want more oversight of the program.

“If they can, regulate them please,” Verdi said. “It’s just a cash grab.”