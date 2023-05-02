CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found a Cleveland property owner will have to speed up repairs or he could have to go back to jail for housing code violations.

The case of Jeffrey Ivey sparked a firestorm when a housing court judge locked him up for months.

She released him in March, but he had to go back before the same judge Tuesday for an update on his efforts to fix up the property.

A defense attorney said it’s possible he could get punished again.

Almost no one goes to jail for housing code violations, so the community rallied around Ivey while he was locked up. But, his time as a free man may be limited.

Tuesday, Ivey had to explain to the court he’s struggling to meet new deadlines for repairs since he just spent time in the hospital and still needs money.

Attorneys Marcus Sidoti and Alex Ugolini have taken on the case for free.

“If he’s anything short of full compliance with almost all of his conditions, if not all of them, she will hold a violation hearing and almost certainly find him to be in violation, and send him back to jail,” said Ugolini after the latest hearing before Judge Mona Scott. “All Jeff can continue to do is try and show the judge that he’s making his best effort.”

Ivey’s attorneys say he’s also had trouble making arrangements to get work done in a tight time frame.

Meanwhile, WeatherSeal Home Services has offered to do some work at the property for free. Other people have also contributed with donations of money.

A GoFundMe page is still active.

Ivey will have to go back to court for a progress update in about a month.