CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found planning already underway to handle big crowds downtown in case the Cleveland Browns end up with a playoff game at home.

It looks like a longshot, but it’s not impossible.

The Browns will go on the road to start the playoffs, but the I-Team has learned Cleveland police have started getting ready should the team get a chance in the weeks ahead for a home playoff game.

That would likely mean more fans and traffic downtown along with a bigger crowd tailgating at the Muni Lot.

“Oh my, we’ve been talking about it and joking about it, even through this season,” said Scott Nunnari, who leads the Muni Lot Browns Backers.

There’s a good chance you’ve seen their famous bus, a rolling sports bar.

The Browns have to keep winning. Other teams have to lose before the Dawg Pound sees a playoff game here, but Nunnari wonders, what if it happened?

“You get all kinds of folks when they are a winner,” Nunnari said. “We’re going to get all kinds of strangers. We’ll have all kinds of first-time Muni Lot folks there. It’ll be such a crazy party.”

“We’ve had conversations,” Cleveland police sergeant Freddy Diaz said. “You know, the variables are dates, times, that kind of talk.”

Police are already considering what they would do about large groups of fans walking the streets. Would the city close more roads? More fans than usual might jam downtown bars too.

“Anything that brings a large crowd, we have to be prepared as a city,” Sgt. Diaz added. “It’s our responsibility as police to make sure people that come down can enjoy themselves.”

Police generally have had to deal with very little trouble surrounding Browns games.

In fact, we requested police reports for the Muni Lot and the stadium from the last game. We got back just one report. Police arrested a man found drunk in the stands who didn’t listen to officers and security.

Police say, for any Browns home playoff game, they’ll draw on what worked to keep the peace in 2016 at the Cavaliers championship parade.

Why can’t a Browns fan dream?

“If they go all the way, that Cavs championship parade is going to look like somebody’s local parade for their small town,” Nunnari said.

Any security plan would also heavily involve the Cuyahoga County Sheriff’s Department and other law enforcement agencies.

Meanwhile, with just a chance of a home playoff game, no special events have been planned by the Downtown Cleveland Alliance.