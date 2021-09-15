Convicted sex offender charged with attacking woman at Hopkins Airport parking lot

CLEVELAND (WJW) – The FOX 8 I-Team has found that a convicted sex offender was arrested for an attack on a woman outside Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

The victim works inside the terminal, and she told the I-Team it happened as she walked out to her car mid-afternoon on Tuesday.

She’d parked along a fence just outside the Orange Lot at Hopkins.

“I was unaware that I was being followed. And, next thing I know, this guy who I’d passed was at my door,” she said. “Next thing I know, he was choking me. Throughout the whole thing, he never took his hand, or hands, off my throat.”

It’s terrifying, but also a survivor’s story.

“I fought back, though, and I was able to get away. I was able to get away. Very scary,” she said.

Once the victim got away, the attacker took off, too. Cleveland Police found him in another parking lot.

Investigators also found out he’s a convicted sex offender who’s supposed to be under watch, wearing an ankle bracelet so that he can be monitored.

Police arrested Rickquan Bennett. He’s supposed to be under watch by state authorities after doing time for gross sexual imposition in Stark County.

Records show, in Cuyahoga County, he’s also been convicted for robbery.

The attack was alarming to other airport workers as well.

“I think it just makes all of us scared to walk back and forth to our cars. I’m very surprised something like this happened in the middle of the day when it is an airport,” one worker said.

It’s not clear how Bennett may have been walking around Hopkins Airport to carry out an attack while wearing an ankle bracelet to help authorities keep an eye on him.

Now, some airport workers are calling for more police patrols in parking lots.

The victim has some advice for everyone.

“I would like for people to just be aware of the surroundings,” she said.

Late Wednesday, police filed a charge of kidnapping. Bennett goes before a judge on Thursday and more charges could be added later by a grand jury.