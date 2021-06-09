Convicted gunman skips out on trial in Cleveland, investigators searching: I-Team

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The FOX 8 I-Team has found a man went on the run while on trial in Cleveland for a shooting.

Arlander Wilson III ended up getting convicted anyway, but now, investigators have to find him on your streets.

Last week, Wilson went on trial in Cuyahoga County Court. But, records show, just after testimony began, Wilson stopped showing up.

Cuyahoga County prosecutors have recordings of jail phone calls showing Wilson sitting behind bars talking about how he could beat the case. In recent months, though, he’s been free on bond. And again, he tried to beat his case by taking off when his trial started.

Didn’t matter. He was convicted of attempted murder and more even without being there.

He faced charges for shooting and critically wounding a man on Cleveland’s east side. Surveillance video shows it happened in broad daylight with school buses nearby. The video also shows Wilson running from the scene wearing very distinctive red shoes.

Surveillance video

Judge Deena Calabrese decided the trial could go on without the suspect. Courts have allowed it before in cases when a suspect showed up for the start of the trial, but then took off.

In fact, the I TEAM has shown you at least two other cases like this in Cuyahoga County.

And now, where is Arlander Wilson?

Assistant Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Adrienne Linnick told us, “He’s dangerous. He’s a safety risk.” Linnick added, Prosecutors really want Wilson back behind bars. She said they had no indication he’d go on the run.

Defense Attorney Robert Dixon told us, “He was a perfect gentleman in court at all times.” Dixon said he’s had no contact with Wilson since he vanished.

Adrienne Linnick says not showing up was no accident.

“The detective even went so far as to check the local hospital records throughout the county,” Linnick said. “We checked the jail records to see if he’d recently been arrested.”

Wednesday morning, the I-Team also called a phone number on court records and left a message for Wilson. We got no response.

Whenever he’s caught, he could face well over a dozen years in prison for the shooting in this case.

Records show he already has a record for robbery and more. He may not be wearing those red shoes anymore, but investigators won’t just let him walk away.

If you have a tip on where he is, you can call Crime Stoppers at 216-252-7463